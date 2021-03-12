For hundreds of years, Istanbul has been a haven for migratory birds and the avid bird watchers who hope to catch glimpses of storks, Egyptian vultures, eagles, hawks, wagtails, finches, goldfinches, bee-eaters and other special species as they make their way to and from the southern hemisphere through the city’s forests and parks.

But you don’t have to be a bird watcher to experience unique birds in the city, as thousands of lime green rose-ringed parakeets and Alexandrine parrots currently call the city home.

Perhaps you’ve caught sight of the birds, and like many, thought a fellow neighbour had tragically lost their pet parrot, or that the local pet shop had an accident that led to the emancipation of their noisy flock.

But these tropical birds have actually lived in Turkey for nearly five decades. Their populations are growing steadily and threaten the native species.

“Based on my observations, they compete for the habitats of local species like woodpeckers, nuthatches, and Eurasian treecreepers,” says Ergun Bacak an ornithologist and instructor at the Istanbul University Cerrahpasa Forestry Vocational School. “They threaten them, because they take over their nests, or compete for food sources. Since they are invasive species, they can be quite successful in this competition.”

“They are very intelligent birds and very social,” Bacak tells TRT World. “This allows them to easily protect themselves from birds of prey.”

They have established successful colonies in big cities, particularly in Istanbul, he adds, noting that there are flocks as large as 200 to 300 roaming the city’s forests and districts.

An invasive species

Native to Central Africa and South Asia, the rose-ringed parakeet is considered one of the most successful invasive species in the world, with populations in 35 countries outside its original homes. The larger and stronger Alexandrine parrot is native to south and southeast Asia, and is actually a near-threatened species in its native habitat.