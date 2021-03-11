Over the past two weeks, two different White House reports have been released. The 24-page Interim National Security Strategic Guidance states that the US is going to pay more attention to the Pacific area and work more closely with Europe. It is also reported that the military presence of the US in the Middle East may be right-sized if needed.

While the word "democracy" is mentioned 23 times in that report, it points out that foreign policy and national security are linked to domestic policy. While there is no mention of Turkey in the Guidance, important statements regarding Israel's security, the fight against ISIS (Daesh), collaboration with allies and partners against Iran, and threats from Russia and China are included.

The 308-page 2021 Trade Policy Agenda reports that the Biden administration's trade policy will focus on recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and supporting investments in the domestic economy. According to the Agenda, new standards will be negotiated, trade agreements enforced, and partnerships with friendly and allied countries formed through a review of existing policies.

Under the "Partnering with Friends and Allies" section, it is stated that the Biden administration will be focused on repairing partnerships and alliances and restoring US leadership around the world.

It has been reported that Washington, for this purpose, will again strengthen its ties with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and work collaboratively to implement necessary improvements to critical rules and procedures and address challenges faced by the WTO's global trading system, including growing inequality, digital transformation, and impediments to small business trade.

In the report, "Turkey" is mentioned 52 times. It emphasises that both the US and Turkey maintained their commitment to increasing two-way trade despite limited progress in economic matters due to the prominence of broader foreign policy issues between the two countries in 2020.

The key issues in the Turkey-US trade relationship are a reduction of access to opportunities in the digital economy, intellectual property protection and enforcement, and various goods and services in the market.