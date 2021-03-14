On the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, the slain Black woman's family has continued their call for justice as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville.

“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let's show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.

'No justice, no peace'

Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of demonstrations last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists repeated calls to charge the police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.

The crowd shouted Taylor's name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial that includes a mural, posters, artwork, and other mementos honouring Taylor's life. Some organisers gave away food during the speeches.

Taylor's family then led the protesters on an afternoon march past City Hall.

Botched drug raid

Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment.