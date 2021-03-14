Sunday, March 14, 2021

France reports 26,343 new cases

France has reported 26,343 new Covid-19 cases, down from 29,759 the previous day, the latest data from the health ministry showed.

The number of people to have died from the virus rose by 140 to a total 90,429, of which 65,118 have been in hospitals. Meanwhile, the number of people in intensive care units edged higher by 57 to 4,127, as pressure grows on French hospitals.

France has the world's sixth-highest total of Covid-19 cases, just behind Britain.

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italy's northern region of Piedmont has said that it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.

The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially suspended all AstraZeneca vaccines in order to identify and isolate the batch from which the jab administered to the teacher, from the town of Biella, came.

The decision, following similar moves elsewhere in Europe, was precautionary and the region is awaiting the results of checks which will verify whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, the regional government said in an online statement.

The statement did not specify what batch it had banned nor did it say how the teacher died. Italian newspapers reported it was batch ABV5811. A source close to the regional government confirmed it was batch ABV5811.

The regional government's statement said that the Piedmont region was also awaiting decisions from Italy's medicine's agency Aifa and a regional health commission on the issue.

"It is an act of extreme prudence, while we verify whether there is a connection. There have been no critical issues with the administration of vaccines to date," Luigi Genesio Icardi, head of regional health services, said in the statement.

Turkey reports over 13,000 new infections

Turkey has reported 13,378 new coronavirus cases, including 852 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.87 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,489, with 68 fatalities over the past day.

A total of 15,516 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries above 2.7 million.

More than 35.12 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 132,425 since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,392.

UK reports 4,618 new cases, 52 deaths

Britain has reported 4,618 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

That compares to 5,534 cases reported on Saturday and 121 deaths.

The number of people receiving their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 24,196,211, from 23,684,103.

Italy reports 264 deaths, 21,315 new cases

Italy has reported 264 coronavirus-related deaths against 317 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was down to 21,315 from 26,062 the day before.

Some 273,966 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,944, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 102,145 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 3.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 24,518 on Sunday, rising from 24,153 a day earlier.

There were 243 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 270 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 3,082 from a previous 2,982.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Dutch police break up anti-lockdown protest ahead of election

Dutch riot police used water cannon and batons on Sunday to disperse a crowd of several thousand anti-lockdown protesters gathered at a field in the centre of The Hague a day before national elections.

The demonstration was broken up after the protesters flouted social distancing rules and ignored police warnings to disperse.

Local media said several arrests were made during the clashes. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dutch authorities had stopped train services to the city, the seat of government, to prevent more protesters arriving. Police initially told people to go home and announced over loudspeakers that the event was over and warned that they would break up the protest by force if necessary.

Fauci hopes Trump will tell his supporters to get Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has said that he hopes former President Donald Trump will urge his supporters to get the Covid-19 vaccine and emphasised that pandemic-related restrictions should not be lifted prematurely.

In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week, about half of US men who identified themselves as Republicans said they had no plans to get the vaccine.

Asked whether Trump should speak to his supporters directly, given those poll numbers, Fauci said on NBC's "Meet the Press" program: "I hope he does because the numbers that you gave are so disturbing."

"How such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political considerations ... it makes absolutely no sense," Fauci said.

Pandemic claims 15 more lives in Palestine

Palestinian health authorities have confirmed 15 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic along with 2,142 infections over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Mai al Kaila said in her daily virus update that 2,072 cases and 14 deaths were recorded in the occupied West Bank, while 70 infections and one fatality were registered in the Gaza Strip.

She said the recovery percentage in Palestine reached 89.3 %, the percentage of active cases 9.6 percent and the deaths' percentage 1.1 percent of the total infections.

Al Kaila added that 177 patients are receiving health care in the intensive care units, including 49 depending on respirators.

The Palestinian government has ordered a 5-day lockdown in the occupied West Bank as of Monday to help stem the spread of Covid-19.

Bahrain relaxes measures as new cases ease

Bahrain has eased some of its coronavirus restrictions, including allowing eating inside restaurants and re-opening educational institutions to students, as case numbers fall.

Restaurants and cafes, which had been limited to take-away meals since late January, can open with no more than 30 customers at one time, the ministry of health said.

Swimming pools and sports facilities can re-open on Sunday, but social gatherings of more than 30 people in homes and private venues are still prohibited.

Ministry officials urged residents to get a vaccine and to continue to adhere to measures such as social distancing and washing hands.

Daily case numbers have fallen from a mid-February peak of 896 following a steady rise since December. The country, which offers residents and citizens four types of vaccine, registered 579 new cases on Sunday.

Philippines says Covid-19 vaccination drive on track as cases surge

The Philippines is on track with its Covid-19 inoculation drive, the head of the government's vaccine strategy has said, addressing criticisms the rollout has been slow as worries grow about a surge in new cases.

The Department of Health reported 4,899 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after recording the largest single-day increase in more than six months with 5,000 additional infections.

The latest tally brought the country's total confirmed cases to 621,498, among the highest in Asia, with the reported death toll increasing by 63 to 12,829.

Carlito Galvez, who is in charge of the government's vaccine procurement programme, said almost 90% of the more than 1 million doses that arrived so far had been deployed nationwide.

Russia's reports more than 10,000 cases

Russia has reported 10,083 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time the number of daily infections has crossed the 10 thousand mark since Monday.

It brought the total case tally to 4,390,608.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 92,090.

Turkish president hails health workers for fight against virus

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his gratitude for healthcare workers on the occasion of the national March 14 Medicine Day.

"I greet you and your family with my most heartfelt feelings and congratulate you on the Medicine Day. I am grateful to you and all your colleagues for your services for our nation and all humanity," Erdogan said in a letter penned to mark the day also known as Doctors' Day.