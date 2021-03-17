Hundreds of Yemenis have taken to the streets of the southern port city of Aden for a second day to protest poor living conditions and rising prices in the war-torn country.

They marched through the de facto capital, where the internationally recognised government is based, chanting: "With our soul, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, the South."

Some carried flags of the country's southern separatist movement and others flashed the V peace sign, as they gathered near the United Nations office.

Protestors told AFP they were angry over a lack of services and delayed salaries, urging the UN to pressure the government into implementing economic reforms.

"The general situation is bad," Mohammed al Ataf, a retired officer, told AFP.

"Electricity and services are all cut off. People are suffering and mourning from hunger and distress in their lives."

The march came a day after angry protestors -- including retired military and security officers -- stormed the presidential palace in Aden before being pushed back and dispersing peacefully.

'Starving in their homes'

Yemen's government was formed in December under a Saudi-sponsored power-sharing agreement between ministers loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and supporters of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

Both are technically fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa in the north.