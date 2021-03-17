Turkey's top prosecutor has filed an indictment seeking dissolution of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), calling it an undemocratic party that colludes with the terrorist group PKK and seeks to destroy the unity of the state.

Bekir Sahin, the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals, filed the indictment on Wednesday at the Constitutional Court, and it was sent to the Supreme Court, also called the Court of Cassation.

The indictment accuses HDP leaders and members of acting in a way that flouts the democratic and universal rules of law, colluding with the terrorist PKK and affiliated groups, and aiming to destroy and eliminate the indivisible integrity of the state with its country and nation.

The move follows growing calls by Turkish political leaders for the HDP to be officially closed down.

No party can seek ‘to destroy the state’

In a statement, Sahin said that political parties are indispensable elements of democratic political life and institutions that aim to contribute to the economic and social development of society.

The prosecutor stressed that is essential for political parties to achieve these goals peacefully within universal and democratic rules of law and should carry out their activities under the Constitution and the law.

No fundamental rights and freedoms can be used in the form of "activities aimed at destroying and abolishing the indivisible unity of the state with its country and nation,” he underlined.

If it is determined by the Constitutional Court that such acts were committed and became the focus of any political party, it would be permanently dissolved due to it violating Article 68 of the Constitution, he added.

Sahin also said a party’s failure to condemn terrorism is accepted as sufficient justification for closure by the European Court of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that “it is an indisputable fact that HDP has organic ties to PKK” terror group.