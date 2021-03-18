Supporters of the PKK terror group have attacked the home of the head of the Switzerland Turkish Society, marking it a fifth such incident in the country in two years.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Seref Yildiz, who heads the umbrella organisation of nearly 100 associations and 13 federations established by Turks in the country, condemned the attack.

His home in the city of Basel was attacked at 01.26 local time (1226 GMT), and the attackers wrote the name of the PKK terror group’s ringleader on the wall of the house, according to Yildiz.

He said there were three people wearing ski masks caught by security cameras of the house and he delivered the footage to the police.

Yildiz said the attackers also punctured the tires of two vehicles parked in front of the house.

He called on the Swiss police to find and punish the perpetrators as soon as possible.