For many around the world, it is hard to believe that it was almost two decades ago that then-US President George W Bush initiated one of the most wantonly destructive and blatantly illegal wars of aggression in modern history.

The invasion of Iraq was sold to the world as a bringing of democracy and the toppling of dictatorship, and it was said to have been necessary for American national security and to prevent another 9/11 attack. The reality, as we all know, was far more sinister, yet many have forgotten those early days in the haze of the passage of time.

However, for Iraqis, this is all far too easy to believe at it is their lived reality, a compounding misery that started with the American-led invasion, moved into a brutal occupation, led to the rise of Sunni and Shia jihadist groups, and is currently the playground of competing global interests over a feckless, corrupt, and woefully sectarian political system.

A lifetime of war and suffering

For women giving birth on the eve of war all those years ago, one can only imagine their worry at not only the impending bombs they had suffered for all too long — over more than a decade of punitive Western airstrikes and sanctions — but also their fears over how their children might grow up.

Those children have now become adults and, in their 18 years of life, have known nothing but war, conflict, sectarianism, and hopelessness. Those who had come with their tanks, heavy artillery, and advanced warplanes and promised democracy, freedom, and stability instead brought with them horror and a retinue of corrupt Iraqi politicians in tow, ready to install into the vacuum left by the violent removal of Saddam Hussein.

The early years of these children’s lives would have been kicked off by such maddening displays of sadistic torture as the Abu Ghraib scandal, except it was only scandalous to those not experiencing it. To those who went through being raped, violated, and humiliated by US forces, it was more than a scandal, it was a war crime of the worst kind.

Ali al-Qaisi, the man under the infamous hooded prisoner photograph, described the horrors he experienced in great detail and is, to this day, traumatised and disabled as a result of his experiences.

Iraqis then witnessed the phenomenon of sectarian death squads who picked up civilians off the streets of major Iraqi cities and forcibly disappeared them or else dumped their tortured corpses in public after they had murdered them.

As a demonstration of the nexus between Iraq’s political elites and foreign powers, most of these death squads are not only supported by the neighbouring theocracy Iran, but included ministers in government. The notorious Badr Organisation, now a mainstay of both parliament and the Iraqi cabinet, tortured and quite literally butchered Sunni Iraqis for no other reason than their religious affiliations.

One of its main commanders, Baqir Jabr al Zubeidi, better known as Bayan Solagh, was appointed as interior minister, housing minister, and finally as transportation minister. Another senior commander of the Badr Organisation, Hadi al Ameri, was also transportation minister and his deputies continue to control the interior ministry.

The rampant sectarianism, now seemingly a matter of public policy, and agreement between both the United States and Iran allowed the tyranny of former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki, who ruled Iraq in bloody fashion between 2006 and 2014, to take root.