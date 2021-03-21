Barcelona ravers have found a way to get round Covid-19 curbs on clubs by holding outdoor silent discos in some of the city's best-known locations.

On Sunday, people welcomed the first day of spring by putting on their headphones and busting some moves at Mar Bella beach along Barcelona's famous seafront - all while respecting social distancing regulations.

"It's been incredible, really cool. I didn't expect there'd be so many people," said therapist Andres Mellado, 41.

"At first it seems a bit odd dancing in the middle of Barcelona and people were stopping to look, but it's beautiful ... It's a great thing to do on a Sunday morning, come here and connect a bit to the music," he said.

