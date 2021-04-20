Chad’s President Idriss Deby has died of his injuries following clashes with rebels belonging to a group calling itself FACT (the Front for Change and Concord in Chad) in the northern part of the Central African country.

Last week, FACT attacked a border post in the north of the country on election day and claimed independence of Chad’s northern Tibetsi region, which is close to the Libyan border.

Founded in 2016 by former army officers, the group, like opposition politicians and rights groups in Chad, accused Deby of repression in the run-up to the election.

FACT is based in Libya, where it has a non-aggression pact with warlord Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of the country’s east.

Mainly made up of the Saharan Goran people, FACT clashes regularly with the Chadian army.

They built up their base in Libya in the Tibesti mountains, which straddle northern Chad and part of southern Libya.

On Sunday, rebels said that they had captured garrisons near Chad’s northern borders with Niger and Libya.

The group had advanced hundreds of kilometres south through the vast country in a few days.

But the Chadian military appeared to have slowed its advance about 300 kilometres (185 miles) from N'Djamena.

The American and British embassies issued warnings about a possible assault on the capital during the weekend.

