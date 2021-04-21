All six English clubs have dramatically abandoned plans to join a European Super League, imploding the breakaway project with Spanish and Italian counterparts within 48 hours of the announcement.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham deserted the plans on Tuesday for a largely-closed midweek competition amid an escalating backlash from their supporters and warnings from government that legislation could be introduced to thwart them.

The Super League project was overseen by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who also signed up Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain, and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Italy.

While the continental six were yet to formally announce the Super League was being ditched late Tuesday, it became unviable without the Premier League clubs.

'It's admirable to admit a mistake'

The English heeded the appeals from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to stay part of the existing Champions League.

"I said yesterday that it is admirable to admit a mistake and these clubs made a big mistake," he said. "But they are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game.

"The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together."

As it became clear Chelsea and City were quitting the Super League on Tuesday evening, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and his teammates posted a message advocating staying within the open European competitions.

Liverpool, which is owned by the Boston Red Sox investment group, eventually issued a statement thanking those inside and outside the club for "valuable contributions" before making the decision to stick within existing structures.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw also went against his club by tweeting his backing of the existing Champions League minutes before his club's about-turn.

"We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders," said the club owned by the American Glazer family and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game."

'We made a mistake'

Just as the Glazers also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stan Kroenke has the NFL's Los Angeles Rams in his portfolio along with Arsenal. It is the closed models of American sports that were believed to be so appealing to the US owners by offering financial certainty.

But they were resisted by fans of English clubs.

"It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future," the north London club said.