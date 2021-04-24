TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey to resume tight monetary policy – Central Bank governor
Governor Kavcioglu says Turkey will both make reserves permanent and implement a better system that funds production and exports.
Turkey to resume tight monetary policy – Central Bank governor
Chief of the the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), Sahap Kavcioglu poses for a photo in Ankara, Turkey on April 16, 2021. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 24, 2021

The Turkish Central Bank will continue monetary tightening until the mid-term inflation target of 5 percent is achieved, its governor has said at a joint broadcast of prominent TV channels.

Pointing to an interest rate above the inflation figure, Sahap Kavcioglu said he will focus on reducing inflation.

The central bank will take measures for credit expansion while setting a balance for household, real sector and investors, he stated late on Friday.

Over a question about the alleged $128 billion deficit in the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, Kavcioglu said the claim is untrue.

He recalled the coronavirus pandemic crisis appeared abruptly in 2020 and countries closed doors.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkish economy well-positioned to compete on world stage

RECOMMENDED

Portfolio investments decreased on a global scale and Turkey's share surely narrowed, Kavcioglu noted.

He also recalled that financial measures to fight the pandemic totalled $16 trillion and budget expansions by central banks reached $10 trillion.

As of the end of 2020, the real sector's foreign exchange position deficit was $208 billion but it decreased to $157 billion. This was met by reserves or transactions by the Central Bank, he said.

If the Central Bank had not met the foreign currency demand during the pandemic, the country would be facing difficulties, he said.

Mentioning foreigners' capital outflows, he underlined: "We may discuss various topics in Turkey, but everyone knows that they can bring their money to Turkey or withdraw from Turkey whenever they want.”

He added Turkey will both make reserves permanent and implement a better system that funds production and exports.

READ MORE:Turkey's e-commerce sector sees sharp increase of 66 percent amid pandemic

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption