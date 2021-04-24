The Turkish Central Bank will continue monetary tightening until the mid-term inflation target of 5 percent is achieved, its governor has said at a joint broadcast of prominent TV channels.

Pointing to an interest rate above the inflation figure, Sahap Kavcioglu said he will focus on reducing inflation.

The central bank will take measures for credit expansion while setting a balance for household, real sector and investors, he stated late on Friday.

Over a question about the alleged $128 billion deficit in the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves, Kavcioglu said the claim is untrue.

He recalled the coronavirus pandemic crisis appeared abruptly in 2020 and countries closed doors.

