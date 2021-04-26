French energy giant Total has confirmed it is suspending work on a massive $20 billion gas project in northern Mozambique following the latest militant assault on a nearby town last month.

"In the current environment, Total can no longer operate in the Cabo Delgado province in a safe and efficient manner," a Total spokesperson told AFP news agency on Monday.

"All project personnel have been removed from the site and will not return until conditions allow," the spokesperson added, saying "it is too early to provide an updated project schedule".

Total removed its staff from the Afungi peninsula natural gas site after a militant raid in the nearby town of Palma on March 24 left dozens of people dead.

It had already evacuated some workers and suspended construction in January following a series of extremist attacks nearby.

Total said that it was declaring a "force majeure" situation beyond its control, a legal concept meaning it can suspend fulfilling contractual obligations.

'Total hasn't abandoned the project'

The declaration "will remain in effect until the Government of Mozambique has restored security and stability in the province... in a verifiable and sustainable manner," the company added –– although it "remains committed to Mozambique and to the development" at Afungi.

A military source told AFP earlier this month that Total evacuated all of its staff after drone surveillance showed insurgents were in areas "very close" to the gas plant.

Last week, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) said Total had already suspended contracts with a series of businesses indirectly involved in the gas project.

The National Petroleum Institute (INP), a Mozambique government body that governs energy projects, said on Monday that Total "may not fulfil contractual obligations and could suspend or cancel further contracts, depending how long the halt (to construction) lasts."