Russia’s recent military buildup along its border with Ukraine and in occupied Crimea put a spotlight back onto the importance of the Black Sea.

Social media was filled with countless videos of trains carrying Russian military equipment towards Ukraine. However, Russia’s build up was limited to land. Recently, at least fifteen vessels from the Caspian flotilla — including amphibious landing ships — have arrived in the Sea of Azov. Four more Russian warships from the Baltic fleet are also now in the Black Sea. This brings a total of at least 50 Russian warships now operating in the waters around Ukraine.

The Black Sea sits at an important crossroads between Europe, Asia, and the Caucasus. Many important oil and gas pipelines, as well as fibre optic cables, crisscross the sea. Throughout the history of the region, the Black Sea has proven to be geopolitically and economically important.

The Black Sea’s strategic importance for NATO is primarily derived from two issues.

The first is the fact that three of six Black Sea countries (Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania) are in NATO and fall under the alliance’s security guarantee. Another two countries (Ukraine and Georgia) participate in NATO’s Partnership for Peace program and aspire to join the Alliance someday.

Secondly, one of the Alliances’ biggest geopolitical competitors and adversaries, Russia, is very active in undermining the interests of NATO and its partners in the region. Also, Russia uses its military presence as a springboard to launch military operations further afield like in Libya or Syria.

For Russia, domination of the Black Sea region has always been considered a matter of national survival. Russian Black Sea ports, being Russia’s only warm water ports, have always served its economic interests.

For example, on the eve of World War I, 50 percent of all Russian exports, and 90 percent of Russian agriculture exports, passed through the Bosphorus via the Black Sea. Today, an oil tanker passes through the Bosphorus out of the Black Sea every fifteen minutes carrying Russian oil or Kazakh oil (the latter, of course, transits Russia so that Moscow can collect transit fees).

A proactive strategy

Inside NATO circles there has been a lot of talk, and some action, regarding the Black Sea region. However, NATO could do four things to enhance its presence in the region.