New York police will stop using a robotic dog similar to ones that inspired an episode of dystopian Netflix series "Black Mirror" after a backlash over its deployment, the force has said.

The NYPD ended its contract with manufacturer Boston Dynamics over the remote controlled - four-legged machine, which police dubbed "Digidog" - on April 22, a spokesperson confirmed to AFP on Thursday.

The force had rented the futuristic fido last year, with chiefs declaring that the AI device would help "save lives, protect people and protect officers."

The robots, the standard model of which Boston Dynamics calls "Spot," are able to navigate tricky terrain and dodge obstacles as they collect information by photographing and filming their surroundings.

Outrage

The NYPD sparked outrage when it tested Digidog during an arrest in a public housing building in Manhattan in February before using it in a hostage situation in the Bronx earlier this month.