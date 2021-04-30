CULTURE
3 MIN READ
"A question of justice": Germany to return looted bronzes to Nigeria
The Ethnological Museum in Berlin has 530 historical objects from the ancient kingdom, including 440 bronzes – considered the most important collection outside London's British Museum.
"A question of justice": Germany to return looted bronzes to Nigeria
A bronze work is displayed for sale in front of a shop in Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria June 13, 2018. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
April 30, 2021

Germany plans to hand back ancient pillaged artworks known as the Benin bronzes to Nigeria next year.

"We want to contribute to understanding and reconciliation with the descendants of those whose cultural treasures were stolen during colonisation," Culture Minister Monika Gruetters Gruetters said in a statement on Thursday.

"We expect the first returns to take place in the year 2022," she added.

Most European former colonial powers have begun a process in recent years of considering the return of looted artefacts to the former colonies, especially in Africa.

530 historical objects including 440 bronzes

The 16th-18th century metal plaques and sculptures that decorated the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin are among the most highly-regarded works of African art.

They are now scattered around European museums after being looted by the British at the end of the 19th century.

The Ethnological Museum in Berlin has 530 historical objects from the ancient kingdom, including 440 bronzes – considered the most important collection outside London's British Museum.

Some 180 of the bronzes are due to be exhibited this year in Berlin's Humboldt Forum, a new museum complex that opened in December.

Nigeria's ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, had called for the bronzes to be returned.

RECOMMENDED

"An honest approach to colonial history"

On Wednesday, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Berlin was "working with those involved in Nigeria and in Germany" on the future of the objects, which he called "a question of justice".

"An honest approach to colonial history also includes the question of restitution of cultural assets," he said.

Last month the University of Aberdeen in Scotland agreed to return a Benin bronze sculpture to Nigeria, saying it was acquired by British soldiers in 1897 in "reprehensible circumstances".

That decision raised pressure on other establishments, including the British Museum, to follow suit.

The British Museum is reportedly considering lending its bronzes to Nigeria.

Nigeria plans to build a museum in Benin city to house looted artefacts after they are returned, a 3.4 million euro scheme in which the British museum will participate.

Late last year France approved the restitution of 26 items from the Kingdom of Benin pillaged in 19892.

READ MORE: Ancient Cybele statue returns to Turkey

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story