It has been more than a year since governments fearing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic put millions around the world under lockdown. The restrictions perhaps allowed people to step outside for a few minutes to shop for groceries and run errands, but mass gatherings have been out of the question for months.

Not anymore. Some nations are testing the waters about loosening restrictions around nightlife events, such as Spain, the Netherlands and the UK.

In the UK, Liverpool hosted the first dance even in more than a year without Covid-19 restrictions on May 1 and 2, 2021, AFP reports.

The mass gathering trial, organised by the nightlife promoter Circus, allowed 3,000 people on each day over the two-day festival “in the first UK event of its kind in 14 months due to the pandemic”.

Tickets were fast sold out, as eager crowds awaited their chance to socialise long after they’ve been stuck at home.

The event is part of the UK’s “Events Research Programme”, along with Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup) matches, the BRIT Awards, and the World Snooker Championship.

According to the UK government, “There will be no requirement for participants to show proof of vaccine. Participants in the ERP pilots published to date will have to provide a basic covid certification that they have tested negative for Covid-19.”

Providing a negative test result acquired 24 hours before the event will be sufficient and the data collected from the events will, according to the article, “test the safety of large-scale gatherings before government plans to lift nearly all restrictions on June 21.”

DJ Yousef Zahar, a co-owner of the Circus nightclub in Liverpool, told the BBC that they were looking forward to going back to “pre-Covid conditions”, eventually without social distancing, masks or alcohol rules.

“It’s very exciting but of course there’s a really serious point to all this to be able to take the information and the data … [and] move forward hopefully with a view to do the 21st of June,” he said.

Liverpool’s director of public health Matt Ashton warned that while Covid-19 was “still there” and that “new variants and international travel are still a real cause for concern, staying in lockdown is not an option” and events were “an important part of the wellbeing, social fabric and economies of communities, particularly in Liverpool”.

Britain is one of the countries that has fared the worst in Europe, yet with months of lockdown and a successful vaccination campaign is now going forward with unlocking its economy.

“This hasn’t been an easy process, and it’s particularly hard as the nighttime sector hasn’t been open for over a year,” said director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan.

“But anyone who attends will not only be helping to get clubs up and running in Liverpool, they will be pioneers for the whole country,” she added.

Meanwhile in Spain, on March 27, 2021 Saturday, a concert that welcomed around 5,000 people took place in Barcelona.

Concertgoers were tested on the day of the show and temperature checks were carried out at the entrance to the Sant Jordi Arena.

The concert, featuring the band Love of Lesbian, was a research project testing whether “holding Covid-secure mass events following rapid-testing of guests” the BBC reported.