British band Coldplay has chosen an out of this world way to mark the release of their latest single "Higher Power" on Friday – by beaming it up into space.

The rock group, known for hit songs "Paradise" and "Viva la Vida," linked up with the International Space Station (ISS) to speak with French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet about life in space.

They also shared a recorded outdoor performance of their new song, featuring colourful alien holograms dancing to the tune, to Pesquet, who played it on board the ISS.

"Right now we aren't able to play for anybody on Earth, so we thought we'd just play for you," lead singer Chris Martin to Pesquet during their chat, a video of which was shared on Friday.

"It's like our one-man concert."