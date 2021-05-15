It is not uncommon for those who study the Arab-Israeli conflict, particularly at universities, to learn about it as a chronology of sanitised events, from the formation of the Zionist movement in the 19th century to the illegal and immoral expulsions of the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem today.

One of those events that rightly receives a lot of attention is the Nakba, the catastrophe visited upon the Palestinian people by the nascent State of Israel on this day in 1948.

However, it is difficult to truly comprehend the scale of the horror inflicted upon the Palestinians by viewing the Nakba as a one-time event that occurred in isolation. Rather, it is best to view it as a foundational institution and industry of the Israeli state, pursued by successive governments bent on realising the ethnic cleansing of Palestine from its Arab inhabitants.

An ongoing crime against humanity

Unsurprisingly considering its European roots, the Nakba seemingly aimed to emulate the decimation of the Native American population at the hands of colonial settlers, violently emptying Palestine of its Arab population in favour of Jewish migrants largely imported from Europe, a continent rife with historical antisemitism.

Although the Nakba began 73 years ago, it was not a one-time event. Palestinians, a people denied as having even existed by many Zionists, are now refugees on their own land if they were fortunate enough to be allowed to remain on their own land.

Countless Palestinians have been cast out of the land of their fathers and grandfathers, left to roam the earth and settle in refugee camps in different countries. The original Nakba continues unabated, with those who have illegitimately seized Palestinian homes and livelihoods callously discussing the merits and demerits of a defunct peace process, whilst saying nothing against Israel’s odious insistence of no right of return for Palestinian refugees. Especially ironic considering that if anyone should recognise the right of return, it is the Jewish people who have premised an entire state on that notion.

Palestine, the land, its inhabitants, its culture, and its character have always been important to every Muslim and every Arab (apart from, apparently, their treacherous rulers).

In fact, it is not just the land of the Palestinians, but the land of all those who are connected to it by their duty to their Palestinian brethren, or by ethnic and wider cultural associations, and even those who have spilled their blood to defend it.

For example, had American activist Rachel Corrie’s life not been so savagely snuffed out by the Israeli occupation I doubt any Palestinian would have objected to her living among them.

In the eyes of many who are attached to Palestine, it is an indivisible part of their consciousness and identity, no matter what tragedies befell and continue to befall the land and its people. These people who belong to Palestine, and to whom Palestine belongs, are capable of seeing past the artificial imperial Sykes-Picot borders that were designed to throw up barriers and obstacles between brother to brother, and neighbour to neighbour.

They yearn for a return to peace, justice, and the cosmopolitan openness that once existed in Palestine and that contrasts so tragically with the modern divisiveness of Israeli apartheid.