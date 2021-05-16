The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone.

Some 56% of Americans over the age of 12, or 162 million people, have listened to a podcast at least once, according to the 2021 research report The Infinite Dial. That's up from 36% five years ago.

All that's needed for podcast makers is a great idea and a microphone, fueling the rapid growth in content.

"People can try it without having to invest a lot of money, whereas if you want to make a TV show you can't just go do that," said Donald Albright, chairman of the Podcast Academy.

"But you can make a podcast from your apartment and in several months you could be the No. 1 podcast in the country. That doesn't exist in many mediums," Albright said.

The Podcast Academy on Sunday will hand out statuettes in 23 categories ranging from sports and true crime to spirituality and comedy.

"Dirty Diana," a scripted erotica series starring Demi Moore, horror series "The Left Right Game" and Cold War cultural show "Wind of Change" lead nominations. Podcasts from recent deals with Kardashian, and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have yet to air.