Monday, May 17:

US boosts world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

US President Joe Biden will announce that the US will share an additional 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, the White House said.

The doses would come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said more details would be released in the coming days.

It comes on top of the Biden's administration's prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the US, by the end of June.

The AstraZeneca doses will be available to ship once they clear a safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Biden is also tapping Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world. The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

To date, the US has shared about 4.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and Mexico.

Turkey reports over 10,000 cases

Turkey has registered over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the country's Health Ministry announced.

A total of 10,174 cases, including 923 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.12 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 44,983, with 223 more fatalities over the past day.

Turkey has administered over 26.22 million coronavirus jabs since launching a mass vaccination campaign on January 14, according to official figures.

More than 15.04 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.18 million have been fully vaccinated.

Italy shortens curfew, eases other restrictions

Italy's ruling parties have agreed to shorten a nightly curfew to 11 pm from 10 pm with immediate effect and ease other coronavirus curbs in areas where infections are low, government sources said.

Speaking after a meeting of medical advisers to Mario Draghi's government and coalition representatives, the sources said in these areas the curfew will begin at midnight from June 7, and be abolished altogether from June 21.

Italy, which has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, is gradually loosening restrictions on business and people's freedom of movement as daily deaths and cases decline, and more people are vaccinated.

As of Monday, some 8.6 million Italians, or 14.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while slightly over 30 percent have received at least one shot.

Italy has registered over 124,000 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. But the daily toll has steadily fallen in recent weeks, with less than 100 fatalities reported on Sunday for the first time since October.

Monday saw an increase to 140 deaths.

Germany to offer free Covid-19 shots for all adults from June 7

Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunisations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

The decision to end the prioritisation in Germany's vaccination campaign does not mean everybody will get vaccinated immediately in June, Spahn said, pointing to ongoing logistical and supply bottlenecks.

But Spahn repeated the government's pledge that every citizen who wants to get vaccinated should get a Covid-19 shot in the course of the summer.

The minister added that authorities were already discussing when and how to allow Covid-19 vaccinations for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 16.

The European Union's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is aiming to approve Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use children as young as 12-years-old in June, possibly even at the end of this month.

Malaysia reports new daily record 45 deaths

Malaysia has reported 45 new Covid-19 deaths, its highest daily fatality number so far.

The health ministry also recorded 4,446 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of infections to 474,556 with 1,947 deaths.

Malaysia has recorded the third highest number of infections in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia and the Philippines.

Panama cautious after day without deaths

Panama has raised capacity on public transportation across the country, a day after celebrating the first day in 14 months without a Covid-19 death.

The pause in Covid-19 deaths came despite a slight rise in confirmed infections that led to quarantines being imposed in two western provinces.

On Sunday, Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre announced that there were no new deaths to announce for the previous 24-hour period.

The government urged people to continue to be cautious, however. Neighbouring Costa Rica has been experiencing its most difficult moment of the pandemic in recent weeks.

Panama has reported more than 370,000 confirmed infections and 6,296 Covid-19 deaths.

On Monday, the government said that buses could now operate at 80 percent capacity, but that riders would have to use face shields and masks.

New vaccine by Sanofi-GSK shows positive results

An experimental vaccine developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline showed a robust immune response in early-stage clinical trial results, enabling them to move to a late-stage study, the French drugmaker has said.

Sanofi and Britain's GSK said a global Phase III trial would start in the coming weeks and involve more than 35,000 adults, with the hope of seeing the vaccine approved by the fourth quarter after having initially targeted the first half of this year before a setback.

Sanofi and GSK last December were forced to restart their trial when the vaccine showed a low immune response in older adults as a result of a weak antigen formulation.

Spain sends plane to Nepal to help evacuations

Spain is sending a plane to Nepal to pick up and bring home some 40 Spanish mountaineers, aid workers and others who have been affected by the travel bans imposed amid high infection rates there.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said that the plane will also take ventilators and other medical supplies to Nepal to treat patients with the virus.

South Africa starts mass vaccination drive

South Africa has started its mass vaccination drive with the goal of inoculating nearly 5 million citizens 60 and over by the end of June.

Shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were given to South Africans on Monday to start the campaign.

So far the country has inoculated just over 478,000 of its health care workers with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it plans to give the shots to the remainder of its 1.2 million health workers this week.

Netherlands eases lockdown as infections fall

The Netherlands will ease its coronavirus lockdown measures slightly this week as the rollout of vaccinations has eased pressure on hospitals, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said.

Amusement parks and zoos will be allowed to reopen as of Wednesday, while outdoor service at bars and restaurants will be extended by two hours until 8pm.

Next steps to ease the lockdown are expected in the coming three weeks, De Jonge said.

Malaysia mulls shutdown of richest state amid virus surge

Malaysia's Health Ministry said it may push for a total lockdown of the country's most industrialised state if current curbs are unable to rein in a spike in new cases.

The government banned social activities and travel between districts and states two weeks ago, as part of a Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed before the Eid al Fitr holidays, as it grapples with a surge in infections that experts have said may involve highly contagious variants.

Russia reports 9,328 new virus cases, 340 deaths

Russia reported 9,328 new virus cases, including 3,573 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,949 573.

The virus taskforce said 340 people had died, taking its death toll to 116,211.

The state statistics agency keeps a separate tally and has said it recorded around 250,000 deaths between April 2020 and March 2021.

