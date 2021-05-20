Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has decided to dump two companies involved in the development of illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, citing concerns about potential rights violations.

The fund will divest its holdings in the companies "due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to systematic violations of individuals' rights in situations, or war or conflict," Norway's central bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.

READ MORE: EU court rules for group seeking to ban imports from Israeli settlements

Israel's illegal settlement expansion

The companies are Shapir Engineering and Industry, a home builder, and Mivne Real Estate, which rents industrial premises in the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel, Norway's central bank said in a statement late Wednesday.

Over 465,000 Israeli settlers now live in settlements in the occupied West Bank, three times more than when the Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestinians were signed in the 1990s.

The fund, which has nearly $1.3 trillion in assets and is managed by the central bank, also added a Japanese women's clothing and accessories maker to its blacklist over worries of human rights abuses.

The fund's ethics committee recommended the fund exclude Honeys Holdings after investigations found "numerous labour rights violations" at two factories that the company owns in Myanmar.

READ MORE: How Israel’s occupation devastated Gaza’s health system

What does exclusion mean for companies?