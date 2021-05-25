46-year-old George Floyd was by all accounts an ordinary Black man in America. But on May 25, 2020, one violent act would trigger the “American Spring,” as a diverse protest movement channeled their anguish by flooding streets across the country – and the world.

Those excruciating nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds that then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin fatally knelt on Floyd’s neck shook the country to its core and dispelled the idea that Black people in the US were any safer from police brutality than they were in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

From that moment on, the willingness to accept that things could continue the way they were was shattered. There was a clarity to Black America’s collective response: Enough.

Floyd’s dying words – “I can’t breathe” – painfully resonated with Black Americans who similarly felt they’ve been suffocated by police violence and systemic racism on a daily basis, eventually becoming the rallying cry for an international racial justice movement.

“In his death, Floyd was able to transcend barriers and elevate important conversations around race in this country which were long overdue,” Kimberly Gordon, who is part of a coalition of activists in Los Angeles that organise with Black Lives Matter LA to advocate for police union reform, told TRT World.

The nationwide protests that followed continued the trend from Black Lives Matter protests from five years ago. They’ve been multiracial and enjoyed the support of the majority of Americans, even after the burning down of a police precinct in Minneapolis.

“And before you knew it, the momentum kept building until it exploded all over the world. For a moment in time, everyone was Black,” Gordon recalled.

The massive protests in the US would quickly inspire demonstrations against racism and police brutality in other countries. While they raised people’s awareness, it hit roadblocks when it came to structural change.

Following mass demos across the UK in June 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to create a commission to study inequality. The report published in March was slammed for downplaying the role of institutional racism.

France’s Black Lives Matter protests were propelled by both events in the US and by prominent cases at home, but the country's powerful police unions have repeatedly resisted reforms.

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia highlighted the targeting of Aboriginal Australians by the country’s police, which the government had a sceptical response towards. Prime Minister Scott Morrison went as far to even deny the history of slavery in Australia (which he later retracted).

Back in the US, with growing societal cleavage amid a raging pandemic that was coursing through the country’s bloodstream, nationwide protests agitated for radical demands to reimagine the machine of American policing.

Some cities were pushed in that direction; others have fought to maintain the status quo. Conservative politicians and police unions duly weaponised the otherwise polarising ‘Defund the Police’ movement.

There seemed to be sparks of change: Corporate America, Hollywood, sports leagues, and politicians – for a moment at least – centred the value of Black life and made public declarations of their commitment to anti-racism.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was introduced to Congress, as the fallout from Donald Trump’s disastrous handling of the pandemic and seething political discontent led to Joe Biden being elected to the White House.

Also witnessed was the murder trial of Chauvin, in all its heart wrenching testimony, and his ultimate conviction in a justice system that rarely convicts police for killing Black people.

But was it justice or basic accountability?

Between Floyd’s murder and Chauvin’s guilty verdict on April 20, 2021, police had killed 203 Black people in the US.

“The scar of racism is deep. It’s built into the fabric of American society and after Floyd’s death a window opened for us as a country to grapple with it head on,” Gordon said.