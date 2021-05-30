Anadolu Efes have won the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title by defeating Barcelona 86-81 in the final.

The Spanish side made a better start to the game on Sunday and the score was 22-15 in favor of Barcelona when the first quarter ended at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

In the second quarter, Anadolu Efes responded and recovered from a 10-point deficit, completing the first half with a 39-36 lead.

Turkish side took control in the third quarter, taking a 65-58 lead going to the final period.

Barcelona showed a fight and overcame a 7-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but their efforts were not enough to beat the Istanbul side, who lifted their first EuroLeague title with a 86-81 victory.