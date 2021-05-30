Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi has arrived in Cairo to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the establishment of a "permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Gaza's resistance movement Hamas.

Ashkenazi tweeted in Arabic, English and Hebrew that his Cairo trip is "the first formal visit of an Israeli FM in 13 years".

"We will discuss establishing a permanent ceasefire with Hamas, a mechanism for providing humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza with a pivotal role played by the international community," he added.

He also noted that his government was "fully committed" to repatriating Israeli prisoners held by Hamas.

Egypt played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire earlier this month between the Israelis and Gaza's Palestinian ruler Hamas, bringing an end to 11 days of Israeli military blitz.

Senior Egyptian security officials confirmed to AFP on Sunday that Hamas's leader Ismail Haniya would also be in Cairo for discussions but would not provide further details.

READ MORE: Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video

Egyptian delegation in Israel

Concurrently, Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel leading a high-level security delegation is expected in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, the officials added.

"President (Abdel Fattah) al Sisi instructed the general intelligence chief to discuss with the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) and concerned authorities the fixing of a permanent ceasefire and the latest developments on the Palestinian front," they said.