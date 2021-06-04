What's the origin of coronavirus? It's a million-dollar question and the Biden administration in the US is keen on knowing its answer.

President Joe Biden re-ordered a further intelligence investigation into the origins of Covid-19. As Washington's focus has returned to China, the administration is looking for clues on whether the virus has leaked from a laboratory or originated from nature.

Biden’s top coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has called on China to share medical records of nine people, six miners and three researchers, whose symptoms are correlated with Covid-19.

“I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019,” Fauci toldthe Financial Times.

“Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?”

Fauci said that the medical records could be used to solve the debates over the origins of the virus which killed nearly 3.7 millions worldwide.

“The same with the miners who got ill years ago . . . What do the medical records of those people say? Was there [a] virus in those people? What was it? It is entirely conceivable that the origins of Sars-Cov-2 was in that cave and either started spreading naturally or went through the lab,” he added.

A group of scientists from the World Health Organization(WHO) and China have published results of the study on the origins of Covid-19 in March saying that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and “a laboratory origin of the pandemic was considered to be extremely unlikely.”

However, the findings offer little new insight into how the virus first emerged and leave many questions unanswered.

In conclusion, the joint investigation team called for “a continued scientific and collaborative approach to be taken towards tracing the origins of Covid-19.”

Washington has called for the WHO to open a second phase to its investigation on Covid-19's origin.