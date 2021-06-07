Philippine teenager Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Japan's Nasa Hataoka and win the US Women's Open at Olympic Club on Sunday.

Saso, 19, shook off two early double bogeys, coming back with late birdies at 16 and 17 in a two-over 73 to thrust herself into a playoff with a four-under total of 280 for 72 holes.

As overnight leader Lexi Thompson faded, Hataoka carded a final-round 68, but after both she and Saso parred both holes of the two-hole aggregate playoff, it was Saso who came up with a birdie at the sudden-death third hole.

Saso matched South Korean Park In-bee as the youngest winners in the championship's history at 19 years, 11 months and 17 days, and earned her LPGA tour membership.

READ MORE:Phil Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win PGA Championship

Saso started the day one shot off Thompson's lead and was in trouble early with double bogeys at the second and third.