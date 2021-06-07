“We are moving towards a human rights apocalypse in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Masood Khan, President of Pakistan-Administered Kashmir, told me when we spoke twelve months ago about the Indian government’s move to introduce new domicile rules that allow Hindus from all over India to buy property and seek employment opportunities in the disputed territory.

“This is a move to disenfranchise and dispossess the people of Jammu and Kashmir and displace them, ultimately. India is moving at a breakneck speed and has fast-tracked the issuing of these domicile certificates to non-natives,” said Mr. Khan in June 2020.

It is now June 2021, and the Indian government has indeed moved at breakneck speed in its effort to change the demography in Kashmir, or what is by definition ethnic cleansing, and it’s catching the world’s leading human rights organisations, including Human Rights Watch, off guard and totally unawares.

The undeniable reality is this: On August 5, 2019, the Indian Government unilaterally stripped Kashmir of its special or autonomous status, and then nine months later passed so-called Domicile Rules, which remove protections that had been put in place to protect the ethnic, linguistic and religious identities of the Kashmiri people.

Now those protections are gone, and New Delhi has made no secret of its desire and intent to transform the indigenous Muslim majority territory into something that looks more like an Indian state, with a Hindu majority population.

This in violation of international law, which not only states clearly that Kashmir is disputed territory, but also that the Kashmiri people have a right to self determination under an already mandated free and fair plebiscite.

“The number of successful applicants for domicile certificates that appear to be from outside Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns that demographic change on a linguistic, religious and ethnic basis is already underway,” said UN human rights experts.

This change in demography is not only underway but also happening at lightning speed, just like Mr. Khan warned last year, with the UN finding that India had granted domicile certificates to 144,846 Indian Hindus in the period spanning June to September 2020 alone, while at the same time denying the same right to 377,883 indigenous Kashmiri Muslims.

Assuming New Delhi has only maintained this current rate of domiciliation to non-locals, and not increased it, which is more likely, then we are confronted with a reality in which more than 600,000 Indian Hindus have been granted the right to buy property and attain employment in the Muslim majority territory, while, at the same time, denying same to more than one million indigenous Kashmiri Muslims.

Even more alarming still is the fact the Indian Government has set up a task force to scrutinise the political and ideological preferences of government workers in Jammu and Kashmir, and then firing those deemed openly hostile to Indian colonial rule, before replacing them with Indian Hindu migrants.