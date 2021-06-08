POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Debbie Hewitt to become English football’s first female chair in 158 years
Football Association’s decision to nominate the experienced businesswoman follows Greg Clarke’s resignation over racist remarks.
Debbie Hewitt to become English football’s first female chair in 158 years
English FA appoints first woman to lead the organisation. / AP
By Elis Gjevori
June 8, 2021

The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of the game’s original national body created 158 years ago.

The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned during fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing.

READ MORE:Gender pay gap: US football star Rapinoe renews call for equity

Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a very positive force for good throughout the game and across society.”

RECOMMENDED

The FA said its ruling council will be asked to formally ratify Hewitt’s appointment at a July 22 meeting.

Hewitt will join an organisation which is weighing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

READ MORE: Fifa to hold Women's Club World Cup 'very soon'

READ MORE: The Super League’s unravelling reminds us football belongs to the fans

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
