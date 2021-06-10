When leaders of some of the world’s richest nations meet at the English seaside for a three-day Group of Seven summit, much of the choreography will be familiar.

But the world has changed dramatically. And pre-summit statements show that, with a focus on the Covid-19 virus and its origins.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put renewed pressure on the need to know the origins of the virus.

"It is of utmost importance that we learn about the origins of the coronavirus," von der Leyen told a news conference on Thursday ahead of a G7 summit in Britain.

"Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic," she added.

For European Council President Charles Michel, the topic of intellectual property rights waiver for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments is something to focus on at the summit.

A waiver is "no silver bullet", he said on Thursday.

"The question of intellectual property rights will likely be raised," Michel told a news conference ahead of the summit starting on Friday.

'Building back better' on the agenda

Since the G-7 last met two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.7 million people and decimated economies with lockdowns and layoffs. A planned G-7 meeting in the United States last year was postponed, then cancelled.

So when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery, “building back better,” in a phrase both Biden and Johnson like, will top the agenda.

Johnson said the meeting would help move on from “a miserable period of competition and squabbling” that marked the early response to the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Johnson planned this to be a climate-dominated summit. He had wanted to make it a major staging post to November’s international COP26 meeting on climate change in Glasgow, eliciting ambitious targets for slashing carbon emissions and expanding green industries.

That's still on the agenda, but the meeting will be dominated by Covid-19, with discussions focusing on physical and economic recovery and building resilience against future pandemics.

Lest anyone forget that the virus is still raging, there will be daily coronavirus tests for politicians, diplomats, staff and journalists at the summit.

Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate

Britain has been a leader in vaccinating its population, with over three-quarters of adults having received a first dose, and Johnson will urge G-7 leaders to aim to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022.

Critics say he should put his money where his mouth is. Britain has cut its international aid budget, citing the pandemic, and hasn’t exported any vaccine to other countries, a source of friction with its European neighbors.

Biden is expected to announce Thursday that the US will buy 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine to share with poor countries, something Pfizer and BioNTech have confirmed.

Johnson noted that the British government helped fund development at Oxford University of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for one in three doses around the world.

“That is Global Britain in action,” he said Wednesday, using a favourite catchphrase.

France said President Emmanuel Macron wanted to see “results and not just announcements” on vaccines.