A stroll after dinner on the evening of June 6 was meant to be a time to enjoy the first warm nights of the season with family. However, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, with a heart full of hate, abruptly ended four lives; not allowing them to return home.

The lives of Salman Afzaal, Madiha Salman, Yumna Salman and Salman Afzaal’s grandmother (who was not named) were taken away for simply being Muslim. These are not names of an unknown family; this time, they are names of my colleague’s family.

There is a grief so heavy in our hearts which no words could articulate. The innocent lives lost at the hands of terror and hatred in London, Ontario have shaken not just the LaunchGood team to the core, but all Muslims in Canada, and even Muslims worldwide.

Home is a place you feel safe, where you are accepted and can show up joyfully. Yet these nights, millions of Muslims across Canada feel unsafe in the place they should be able to call home. A simple walk with the family has now become associated with our greatest fears and uncertainties.

June 6 has reminded us again of a kind of heartlessness whose purpose is to spread terror, robbing people of their safety and sense of home simply because of their faith.

Islamophobia in Canada is only growing, with a 9 percent increase in hate crimes against Muslims in 2019. The Toronto Police have also seen a 50 percent increase in hate crimes just last year alone.

LaunchGood, our crowdfunding platform, has seen a rise in campaigns with the goal to combat Islamophobia. We have hosted 153 campaigns in 2021 so far solely dedicated to this cause - and it is sadly expected to overtake last year’s numbers.

On June 8, the LaunchGood team in Canada attended the vigil held outside of London Muslim Mosque which the Afzaal family would routinely visit. Waves of people from diverse backgrounds and faiths gathered to show their support for the family and the one surviving son of the hate-motivated attack. Over 18,000 people worldwide have raised more than CAD $1 million (915,000 USD) to support the orphaned boy.

There was a palpable sense of heartbreak, fear and frustration in the crowd. Many were demanding stronger action to be taken by leaders to end the prevalent race-based violence which has impacted Canadian Muslim communities across the country one too many times.

These horrific Islamophobic attacks, sadly, are not singular occurences but disturbingly surfacing across the nation like wildfire, from attacks against Muslim women in Alberta and beyond, to the Quebec City mosque massacre and the International Muslim Organization (IMO) mosque killings.

And now, London has been shaken. We have been shaken. Together, we are grieving.

London, Ontario is home to one of the largest Muslim populations in North America. They are active members in the community at all levels and sectors.