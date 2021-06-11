Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American Congresswoman, is known for her grit and determination when promoting the values of equality and speaking truth to power.

In a statement she shared on Twitter on Monday, Omar displayed the same spirit and did not shy away from criticising the US and Israel for inflicting violence in Palestine and Afghanistan while describing armed groups like the Taliban and Hamas in the same light.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” wrote Omar, referring to human rights abuses across Palestine and Afghanistan.

The rights of thousands of Afghans and Palestinians have been violated for decades by occupying forces and armed groups like the Taliban, according to human rights groups and the International Criminal Court. Israel has been an occupying force in Palestine for decades while the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and has stayed in the country for two decades.

After the statement, she received a public letter, signed by a dozen of Jewish-American lawmakers from the Democratic Party, criticising her comments by wrongly comparing democratic countries with armed groups.

Pro-Israeli sentiment

It appears that the signatories had taken offence that Omar drew parallels between Israel and Hamas. But Omar shot back saying the reaction from both Republicans and some of her party members amounted to "harassment".

“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable,” Omar wrote in another tweet on Wednesday, referring to co-sponsors of the statement, which was led by Brad Schneider, a pro-Israeli lawmaker.

Omar has been the target of pro-Israeli groups for a long time.

In 2019, she criticised some of her colleagues on their "dual loyalty," a reference to those lawmakers who aggressively champion Zionist causes while having vowed to serve the American interests. After her comments, many pro-Israeli lawmakers and pundits accused her to have anti-Semitic motives, which she strongly denies.