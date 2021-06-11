It all started from the House of Wisdom, also known as Bayt al-Hikma, which was founded by the fifth Abbasid Caliph, Harun al-Rashid in Baghdad in the 8th century.

The place became a melting pot of knowledge with philosophers, thinkers and astronomers from different quarters of the world taking refuge in this intellectual powerhouse.

Once the Abbasids came to power in Iraq following their victorious revolution in 750 AD against the Umayyad Caliphs, their new capital was moved from Damascus to Baghdad. It was the time when Muslim conquests and imperial growth was allowing a dynamic cultural climate to expand.

As a result, various intellectual traditions were composed under the Muslim rule which gave a platform to ancient Greek learning from Europe, as well as that of the Persians, Sumerians and Indians in the East.

For five centuries, between the 8th and the 13th century, Europe was suffering from intellectual decay while Baghdad was a city on a hill, a shimmering example of knowledge-sharing and scientific feats.

The House of Wisdom hosted people from around the world and from different faiths— Christians, Jewish, Muslims, Zoroastrians —who collected and translated numerous works from the Greek literary canon, which established an enormous influence on Arab thought.

Al Mamun, the seventh caliph, brought the works of Plato, Aristotle, Ptolemy, Hippocrates and Euclid from the west and had them translated word by word at the House of Wisdom, which housed a massive library with various galleries devoted to each scientific branch.

During his reign, Al Mamun put his enormous power and wealth in the service of scientific discovery. The caliph and nobles of his palace paid an enormous amount of silver to carry out the vital work of transmitting ideas from ancient Greece, India, Persia and Syria into the Arabic tradition.

Since obtaining copies of these books was vital to improve the capabilities of the House of Wisdom, Al Mamun personally wrote to the Emperor in Istanbul (Constantinople) asking him to send ancient texts so he could have them translated into Arabic.

"At this time, astrology was held in the highest esteem as a science in Arab society. The stars and planets were perceived to influence events on earth and astrology was thus carried out with the greatest attention to detail," writes Isabella Bengoechea, a journalist at The Times.

Scientific studies related to astronomy therefore took place following the establishment of the House of Wisdom. Renowned Muslim scholar Al Khwarizmi was among those scientists widely credited for compiling the oldest astronomical tables and Caliph Al Mamum assigned him as the court astronomer.

Al Mamun also paid for original scientific research which paved the way for the first observatory in the Islamic world that allowed Al Khwarizmi and other astronomers to record accurate observations of the celestial bodies, later building another one in Damascus so that data from the two could be compared.