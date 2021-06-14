While global media giant Reuters has journalists reporting on stories like deportations and the aftermath of family separation, its parent company, Thomson Reuters, has been working closely with US immigration enforcement to enable them to track, arrest and deport immigrants on a daily basis.

Thomson Reuters has held 80 contracts with ICE worth US$75 million since 2015, and currently holds seven agreements with them worth US$50 million. It has been offering a software, CLEAR® product, that collects billions of data points and public records information that is used by law firms and law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

The software also enables background checks on desired targets by allowing access to their addresses, credit scores, phone records, social media posts, healthcare provider information and license plate recognition.

Neither Thomson Reuters nor ICE responded to requests for comment. However, a Reuters report published last week quoting Thomson Reuters spokesman Dave Moran as saying that a contract to provide the CLEAR online investigation software to ICE had expired in February.

A media company amassing profits from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) growth is concerning. The practice violates journalistic ethics, raising an ethical question of whether Reuters can report on critical human rights issues on migration and surveillance if its parent company is part of the system that facilitates it?

Emma Pullman, the British Columbia Government and Service Employees' Union’s (BCGEU), Capital Stewardship Officer, noted that Thomson Reuters was increasingly becoming a technology company and moving into software-as-a-service (SaaS) and away from its traditional publishing and media offerings.

The BCGEU, a trade union in British Columbia, hence filed a shareholder proposal asking again for a human rights audit that went to a vote on Wednesday last week.

This particular shareholder proposal was filed under Canadian corporate law and submitted to Thomson Reuters in mid-February 2020. That proposal received about seven and a half percent of the vote last year, which translates to just under 30 percent of the independent shareholder vote.

This year, the BCGEU filed the proposal again after Thomson Reuters announced that it was pivoting its business from a content provider to a content-driven technology company.

Although the proposal won 19 percent of the votes on Wednesday, Pullman called it a success.

“The average person looking at this vote might see a proposal that failed to pass, but given the company is almost 70 percent controlled by the Thomson Family, I see this is an overwhelming success,” she told TRT World.

“This vote makes it clear that investors will use their voice when companies are asked to take reasonable and entirely achievable steps towards the protection of human rights. We believe the company is going to have to respond to that.”

Emma also noted that while other companies under SaaS have adopted the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP), Thomson Reuters have not.

It is however a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, which requires its signatories to not be complicit in human rights abuses.

So the BCGEU’s shareholder proposal asked the Thomson Reuters board to consider adopting UNGPs and to review whether its contracts with ICE complied with the UN Global Compact.

“Thomson Reuters is a technology company by its own admission and should have a human rights framework that is informed by the UNGPs. That's fundamentally what our proposal asked for.”