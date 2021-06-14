As Canada reels from yet another Islamophobic attack, some three years after the Quebec City Mosque massacre and after revelations about the abuse of indigenous children at residential schools, the latest horror is eerily familiar.

I remember a few years ago, walking in the centre of the city I grew up in. One sunny afternoon near the Vancouver Art Gallery, I was nearly killed by a motorist while crossing the street.

I can still recall the details vividly. A man with a mullet in an old Toyota with a suburban license plate from a place called Maple Ridge came within inches of me, plowing through the crosswalk at high speed.

As I turned to look at him, heart pounding, he raised his fist and shouted, “Terrorist!” before driving off in a toxic cloud of testosterone and exhaust fumes.

I was shaken to the core and had to sit down on a bench for a few minutes to collect myself. There must have been a dozen people crossing the same intersection who witnessed the would-be attack, but not a single person even glanced at me.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just another random act of misguided Islamophobia.

That’s right. I’m not a Muslim. My ancestry is Christian. I wonder what my great-great-grandmother Sara, who, together with her son and daughter fled Ottoman-era oppression in what is today Lebanon, would say?

Her descendant being targeted as a Muslim in a country she sought refuge in from Muslim Turks? Oh, the irony.

But I am not alone.

While researching his thesis on anti-Muslim racism in Canada, Vancouver-based scholar and hate crimes expert Alnoor Gova surveyed a large number of victims of Islamophobic attacks who were South Asian Sikhs and Hindus, and Arab and Armenian Christians.

The same trend is evident south of the border in the US, with incidents like the victim of the horrific first “revenge killing” in the aftermath of 9/11 being a Sikh man who was gunned down in Arizona by an assailant who said he wanted to “go out and shoot some towelheads” to avenge the actions of Osama bin Laden.

Besides proving that violent thugs are less than discerning, this trend points to the fact that Islamophobia is just racism in another guise — and not a very convincing one at that.

Just as the Chaldean patriarch used to say in Iraq, “when the American bombs fall, they don’t distinguish between Muslim or Christian,” or just as my Maronite Lebanese friend discovered when he encountered anti-Muslim sentiment after settling in France: it’s not about religion. It’s part of a larger white supremacy movement that has sadly been part of the North American and European experience for centuries.