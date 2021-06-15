Large-scale drug trafficking continued despite the Covid-19 pandemic and there is widespread availability of increasingly diverse substances that are often highly potent, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) reported last week.

The EMCDDA’s 2021 European Drug Report covers drug supply and usage in the member states of the European Union, Norway and Turkey. While most of the data refers to 2019, there is some preliminary information for 2020.

“At the beginning of 2020 the European drug market was characterised by the widespread availability of a diverse range of drugs of increasingly high purity or potency,” according to the report.

The EMCDDA found that cannabis remained the most used drug by far, about five times more prevalent than the next most popular substance, cocaine, followed by MDMA (also known as ecstasy) and amphetamine.

Heroin consumption seems to be in decline, used by an “ageing and diminishing” group of Europeans. However, the report also notes that “some countries may be seeing an increase in crack cocaine availability and use”.

While drug consumption appears to have dipped temporarily during the first coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, usage bounced back later in the year, according to wastewater analysis from cities.

“One of the main conclusions of our work is that the drug market has been remarkably resilient to disruption caused by the pandemic,” the report states. “Drug traffickers have adapted to travel restrictions and border closures.”

They have done this partly by moving online and using encrypted platforms to seal deals, according to the EMCDDA. While use of technology for drug-dealing is not new, the pandemic has expanded the digitalisation of the narcotics trade.

“Covid has accelerated this use of technology between all of us, including the drug traffickers,” Andrew Cunningham, head of drug markets, crime and supply reduction at the EMCDDA told TRT World.

The importance of encrypted apps has been exposed in a series of multinational law-enforcement efforts, most recently Operation Trojan Shield, which resulted in hundreds of arrests and the seizure of many tonnes of illicit substances.

Drug production, trafficking and addiction are “growing concerns” said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson at a press conference on Wednesday. “Over a ten-year period police have seized increasing amounts of drugs.”