Israel has launched air strikes on besieged Gaza, the first Israeli strike in the Palestinian enclave since a ceasefire ended 11 days of war last month.

The strikes came early on Wednesday as far-right Israeli settlers marched in occupied East Jerusalem followed by incendiary balloons from Gaza into southern Israel, security sources and witnesses said.

The air strikes marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of war that killed 260 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, and 13 people in Israel, the police and army there said.

Far-right march

A Hamas radio station said an Israeli aircraft attacked a Palestinian training camp in the Gaza. Israeli military confirmed striking Gaza enclave.

In a statement, it said that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza".