Bennett’s first moments in office as the new Israeli prime minister were marked by racist rampages against Palestinians in Jerusalem and recent airstrikes on Palestinians in Gaza.

Masses of Israeli protesters gathered once again in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the anniversary of Israel’s illegal annexation of the city.

“Death to Arabs” and “may your village burn” were among the now familiar chants used to incite genocidal violence, along with announcements of a “second Nakba” that would be “coming soon.”

European backing for Bennett’s crimes

At the same time, European politicians and unelected bureaucrats extended celebratory congratulations to Bennett’s new cabinet, replete with empty tropes of peace.

Charles Michel, president of the EU council, is looking forward to strengthening the partnership with Israel “for common prosperity and towards lasting regional peace [and] stability.”

At the same time, Sven Koopmans, the EU representative for the so-called “Middle East Peace Process”, thinks that he could work with the new government “towards lasting peace and security.”

Such proclamations are nothing else than outright lies that sugarcoat and normalise the Israeli regime’s violence against Palestinians.

There is no “peace process” - particularly not with Bennett in power.

The term is void of meaning and primarily exists within the EU’s repetitive diplomatic rhetoric on Palestine. Israel may have a new government, but the same regime is in power.

Regardless of who is in charge, the forceful removal and oppression of Palestinians is an ongoing practice of the settler-colonial project.

German fanaticism

In line with EU policies, but even more radical, is the approach followed by Germany.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is committed to working with all her strength for “Israel’s security,” looks forward to a “close cooperation,” and even wants to “deepen” the “unique friendship.”

Germany’s attachment to Israel is not a political question but part of Germany’s identity.

Israel’s so-called security is, in fact, Germany’s raison d’etre.

A fanatical support for the Zionist colonial project is inscribed into contemporary German national consciousness and is adhered to by virtually all elected officials and throughout the country’s media landscape.

As Israel’s existence in its current, racist form necessitates the continuous perpetuation of apartheid and indigenous erasure, the oppression of Palestinians serves Germany’s political interests. Indeed, a uniquely anti-Palestinian sentiment is an integral part of current German nationalism.

While the European Union and Germany seem to romanticise the new Israeli prime minister, Bennett is transparent about his racist views. “I’ve killed lots of Arabs in my life, and there’s no problem with that,” Bennett once said.

A staunch settlement advocate, Bennett has built a political career on racist incitement and military violence. He had a leading role in the 1996 Qana massacre in Lebanon, where he also served the Israeli military during its illegal occupation of the country and returned during the 2006 war. He later threatened Lebanon with genocide.

But this is not enough to receive condemnation from Brussels or Berlin. On the contrary, it seems to be an occasion for enthusiasm. In many ways, Bennett symbolises the violent core of racist Zionism, which in itself emerged as a European settler-colonial movement.