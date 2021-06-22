Jewish settlers have attacked Palestinian residents in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, a flashpoint in the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine.

Settlers threw chairs, rocks and fireworks outside residents homes, local journalists reported, with video circulating on social media of the attack in Sheikh Jarrah.

This was followed by Israeli police using force against Palestinians in the tense occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families.

The threatened evictions fueled protests in the run-up to Israel's last month assault on Gaza and pose a test for Israel's new governing coalition, which includes three pro-settler parties but is hoping to sideline the Palestinian issue to avoid internal divisions.

The Red Crescent emergency service said its crews treated 20 Palestinians, including 16 suffering from pepper spray and tear gas and others wounded by rubber-coated bullets. Two other people were wounded, including an elderly man who was hit in the head, it said.

Israeli police and border officials said they arrested four suspects in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. One woman was reportedly injured when she was hit in the back by a stone, police said.

The eruption of violence is the latest friction in Sheikh Jarrah, where weeks of unrest captured international attention ahead of the 11-day Israeli assault on Gaza.

The ceasefire took effect on May 21, but the long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families continues.

