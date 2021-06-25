Anyone old enough and alive at the time knows the story well. In the aftermath of 9/11 – and apparently in a fit of divinely inspired Christian fundamentalism – President George W Bush manipulated the American public’s outrage at the terror attacks and acquired Congress’ legal authorisation to use military force against Iraq in 2002.

Despite Iraq having nothing to do with the radical Islamist attack that killed thousands of Americans – and considering that Bush himself was clearly a radical Christian who hubristically thought God spoke to him directly – the invasion of Iraq was launched in early 2003, based on complete fabrications, and millions of Iraqi lives were broken and continue to be shattered to this very day.

Rather than using its powers to pass legislation that would hold Bush and his accomplices to account for prosecuting a blatant war of aggression and overseeing innumerable war crimes, the best Congress could come up with last week was to simply repeal the bill that started it all.

US war crimes always go unanswered

Yes, it is idealistic to hope that the United States, the self-appointed bastion and guardian of democracy, might actually hold its political leaders to account for war crimes. But this is not a plea to idealism, rather it is an attempt to shine a bright light at the underbelly of the US’ rampant hypocrisy.

By any objective standard, there can be no doubt that what the Bush administration did in Iraq was a crime of aggression, a recognised international crime particularly under the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The White House under Bush lied about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. They further lied about late Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s links to Al Qaeda and other radical Islamist groups. Their British allies across the pond – also considered ideological cornerstones of the democratic world – aided and abetted their deception by introducing what infamously became known as the “dodgy dossier”. They then, jointly with other NATO allies, launched a devastating and destructive invasion and occupation of a sovereign country.

During that occupation, American forces perpetrated horrifying war crimes and crimes against humanity. Who can forget the harrowing scenes leaked from the Abu Ghraib prisons where Iraqis were raped, urinated on, savaged by dogs, and electrocuted?

Who can erase from their memory the brutality of British forces who arrested innocent Iraqis in Basra before literally beating them to death? Of course, and thanks to WikiLeaks, we also now have a permanent record of the “Collateral Murder” events that led to the deaths of more than a dozen Iraqis and two Reuters journalists.

Despite all of these facts, and despite all the nonsense we hear night and day about the US and the UK respecting human rights and upholding international law, no one has faced charges let alone a tribunal for their role in decimating an entire country and scarring generations of Iraqi children, many of whom constantly live under the spectre of war, militia violence, and ongoing violent interference from both the US and Iran.