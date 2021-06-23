A powerful bomb went off near the residence of a jailed anti-India militant leader in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore, killing at least four people and wounding 15 others.

The blast happened in the Johar Town neighbourhood, provincial police chief Inam Ghani told reporters on Wednesday.

He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the bomb was remotely detonated.

Ghani said some police officers were also among the wounded persons.

He confirmed that the bombing happened near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head.