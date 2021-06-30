Su Xiaodong was born five years after the communist armed forces led by Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in 1949 after a brutal civil war.

"At that time, all young Chinese aspired to join the Party," said Xiaodong who became a member of China’s Communist Party at the age of twenty.

"It was really a long-cherished dream."

After dedicating his life to the party’s class struggle, the 67-year-old has witnessed a huge ideological shift over the years in the Communist Party which transformed China from a famine-racked agricultural society into a global economic powerhouse.

As the party marks its 100th anniversary with a week-long celebration, propaganda posters that read — “without the Communist Party, there is no new China”-- emerged all over the capital Beijing. An extravaganza of song, dance, movies and theatres are ready to showcase China’s rise into a great power over the past century.

Today, China is the world’s second-largest economy and soon to be the number one if the trend continues. It has an ever-growing high-tech military establishment, the world’s largest navy, a vast number of cosmopolitan cities and a booming entrepreneurial middle class.

The Communist Party has stayed firmly at the centre of this success story, ruling the massive country for 72 years with its 92 million members.

But the anniversary has been preceded by a clampdown on potential dissident activity, including a spate of arrests made under a law banning the defamation of national heroes, and an online venue for citizens to report "historical nihilists," a phrase referring to those sharing unsanctioned and often dark parts of the party’s history.

The censorship of already tightly controlled cyberspace has significantly intensified over the years. Two people working at the censorship unit of social media firm Bytedance Ltd and one Beijing-based sensor for Chinese search engine Baidu.com said they had received new directives in recent months on removing negative commentary about the anniversary.

Three men, three era

The atrocities nevertheless are too big for the Chinese government to cover. During Mao’s rule, which was dubbed 'the Great Leap Forward', his forced rural industrialization project in vast rural China triggered the largest famine in history which killed 30 to 40 million people. The Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution he led in 1966 caused job losses of a massive proportion and took the lives of as many as 100 million people.

Mao’s successor Deng Xiaoping, who came to power in 1976, shifted the party's focus from a communist class struggle to economic modernisation and political liberalisation.

Deng moved China from the Maoist economic model and opened the country to foreign investments. He introduced Chinese labour forces to the global market, turning the vast country into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Deng’s limited opening of the country restored the party’s popularity at the time but it went only so far. Due to rising inflation and corruption in the party, millions of Chinese citizens took to the streets across the countries in 1989. The infamous massacre of students in Tiananmen Square by the security forces is still seen as a striking message to anyone who dares to challenge the party.

Xi Jinping who came to power in 2012 adopted new strategies to strengthen the party’s authority and to rapidly centralise power. President Jinping pushed for the party’s huge bureaucracy to reduce factionalism and corruption. He promised to pursue more economic development projects for Chinese citizens such as social welfare programs. And in the international arena, Jinping made the economic powerhouse a global player.