Since the administration of former US President Donald Trump, we have been hearing ever louder clamours from senior Iraqi politicians for Iraq’s sovereignty to be respected and for a timetable to be agreed for the total withdrawal of all American troops from the country.

Following three sets of airstrikes by the present Joe Biden administration, these calls have ramped up with Iraq even declaring it was exploring its “legal options” to finally eject the US presence.

On the face of it, this sounds like a perfectly rational, even patriotic, demand. Yet before we laud this move, we have to look at who is making these demands – none other than the men the White House decided to put into power in 2003.

Popular Mobilisation Forces and the Iraqi military

The background to this latest squabble is, of course, Biden’s decision last weekend to bomb Kataib Hezbollah and Kataib Sayid al-Shuhada – both closely tied to the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – causing five militant deaths.

The White House justified its attack as a self-defence strike against groups that had been continuously firing rockets at American troops and using cheap-yet-effective Iranian-made drones to attack sensitive military sites, including a CIA base, inside Iraq last April.

Interestingly, these militias are designated as terrorists by the US government. Even more interesting is that these militias are also component formations of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an umbrella organisation of dozens of largely Iran-backed Shia militant groups, which is itself a component of the Iraqi armed forces as ratified by the Iraqi parliament in two votes in 2016 and 2017.

By attacking these militants, the United States effectively engaged in an act of war against Iraq by bombing and killing members of its armed forces both inside Iraqi territory and extraterritorially by striking their bases in the eastern Syrian desert.

The reaction from Baghdad was palpable annoyance, including from Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi who just last month was forced into an embarrassing climbdown in his confrontation with the PMF.

Kadhimi has now sought legal advice and has, alongside a broad range of other politicians, denounced the Americans’ actions as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty while saying absolutely nothing about Iran’s rampant violations that occur daily, including through infiltration of the military.

Iraqi sovereignty is sloganeering

Sovereignty is an interesting political and international legal concept. It effectively means that a specific government or state (perhaps representing a succession of governments) enjoys exclusive control over the social, legal and other affairs of a particular territory.