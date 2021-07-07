Historically, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been a reliable ally of Saudi Arabia within OPEC. Yet there is growing reason to doubt Abu Dhabi’s commitment to the cartel amid an ongoing Saudi Arabia-UAE clash that calls OPEC’s future into question. Now, oil markets find themselves in a state of uncertainty against the backdrop of growing global demand for fuel as the world emerges from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Below the surface, these latest developments are leading many analysts to conclude that the Saudi-Emirati alliance is in serious trouble. As many commentators have noted, Saudi efforts to take some business away from Dubai via economic incentives, major investments and other means do not sit well with the Emirati leadership.

On July 5, the Saudi government amended its rules governing imports from the Kingdom’s fellow Gulf Arab states. This was part of “a bid to challenge the [UAE]’s status as the region's trade and business hub.”

On July 3, Riyadh announced its ban on entry into Saudi Arabia from the UAE over Covid-19 concerns. Two days later, Khaled Meshaal of Hamas, a Palestinian organisation that Abu Dhabi loathes, appeared on Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya TV. Some analysts understood this to be a snub against the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ).

Geopolitical tensions

The Saudi Arabia-UAE clash is about much more than OPEC, oil policies and economic competition; major geopolitical frictions have been building up between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for years. Much of it stems from the UAE’s determination to chart an independent course in regional and international issues, exposing gaps between the leaders of these two Arabian powerhouses.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) “takes for granted that Saudi Arabia is the automatic leader or 'big brother' in the region,” explained the International Interest's Sami Hamdi. “But [MBZ] quietly rejects this status quo, and is increasingly assertive in his vision for greater disproportionate representation and primacy of UAE interests in the region.”

After all, ever since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 1981, the UAE — like the other smaller four members of the Council — have had concerns about Saudi Arabia’s hegemonic aims throughout the Arabian Peninsula. The view that Riyadh does not always respect the sovereignty of its GCC neighbours has been shared for many years by officialdom in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Doha and Muscat.

Nonetheless, there was a considerable strengthening of the Saudi-UAE alliance over the past ten years. Saudi Arabia and the UAE aligned closely on many regional issues after the Arab Spring revolts erupted in 2011, working together in pursuit of shared interests such as countering Iran, containing Turkey, blockading Qatar until January of this year, pushing the Muslim Brotherhood out of the mainstream and trying to defeat the Houthis militarily.

Broadly speaking, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have shared a counter-revolutionary vision for the post-2011 regional order. In practice, this has entailed both Gulf states strongly supporting the Egyptian coup of 2013 and the rise of General Khalifa Haftar during Libya’s civil war.

Dynamics in Washington were important too, with MBZ essentially serving as MBS’s point man, both during the Barack Obama and Donald Trump presidencies. MBZ took advantage of MBS’s ascendancy to try to shift Saudi policies in ways that were more conducive to Abu Dhabi’s interests.

Diverging interests