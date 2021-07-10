Central European leaders have voiced concern over a potential migration rush from Afghanistan as US and NATO forces pull out from the country.

They've complained that a small group of powerful countries within the European Union continue to call the shots without input from smaller or less wealthy member states.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Morawiecki on Friday said a NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could trigger a migration influx into Europe, on top of a steady stream of migrant arrivals from Africa.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis took it a step further to suggest that a “migration wave” from Afghanistan constitutes a “big threat".

“For that reason, we must be capable of protecting our external borders,” Morawiecki said.

The Taliban militant group say they've made sweeping advances across Afghanistan, and claim to be in control of 85 percent of the country.

Their latest offensive started in early May as the US and NATO began the final troop withdrawal following a 20-year occupation sparked by the September 11 attacks.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia - all EU and NATO members - gathered in Slovenia on Friday, just days after the Alpine Nations took over the EU’s rotating presidency.

The countries make up the so-called Visegrad Group, an informal body that aims at closer regional cooperation.

'Forced to retreat'

Afghan soldiers have described carrying their wounded comrades across the border to Tajikistan after being abandoned by their commanders when the Taliban seized a key border crossing.

The soldiers, part of a group of more than 1,000 who fled to Tajikistan when the insurgents took Shir Khan Bandar at the end of June, spoke to media this week after being flown back to Afghanistan.

The Taliban and government were supposed to have agreed a political roadmap for the country at peace talks in Doha, but they have largely fizzled out after months of deadlock, and the insurgents appear now to have their sights set on a military victory.