The European Commission has warned that its calculation of the cost of the Brexit divorce bill is final, after London and Brussels gave different estimates of what is owed.

Accounts published last month by the European Union give a figure of 47.5 billion euros [$56.5 billion] that Brussels says it is owed by the UK government, to be paid over several years.

A UK government spokesperson, however, said its estimate of the bill still stands at between 41 and 45 billion euros [$53 billion].

The discrepancy could become the latest bone of contention between the two sides already at loggerheads over several parts of the UK-EU withdrawal agreement.

Money owed by EU to UK

But European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said the first instalment of Britain's 6.8 billion euro bill [$8 billion] for 2021 had been paid on time and in full.

"The report is final," Ujvari said, referring to the 200-page EU annual accounts published on June 30.

"And the calculations were made in line with the withdrawal agreement.

He said the bill amounts to "47.5 billion euros [$56.5 billion], which the United Kingdom is going to have to pay into the European Union budget over the course of the next years."

Separately, a British spokesperson said: "The UK Government's estimate of the value of the net financial settlement remains in the central range of 35 to 39 billion pounds [$54 billion].