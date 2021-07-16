It seems that barely a week can go by without another tragic story from Iraq making the news, this time an enormous conflagration in a coronavirus ward at a hospital in Nasiriyah in southern Iraq that caused the deaths of at least 90 people while injuring countless more.

The true tragedy, however, is that this was not some freak accident, a rarity that will likely never happen again. Quite the contrary, the blaze that tore through the Nasiriyah Covid ward was a repetition of something that had only recently occurred in Iraq, and outlines just how disastrous the country’s health sector has become.

The fire earlier this week was not only predictable, but it was entirely expected in a country besieged by corrupt elites who care only for themselves and not those they govern.

A history of corruption and neglect

While Iraq’s healthcare system is undoubtedly catastrophic, it cannot be seen in isolation from the wider malaise of corruption, incompetence, mismanagement and criminal neglect that has beset all Iraqi public sectors since the United States invaded in 2003, promising a better life but achieving nothing but compounding the misery Iraqis deal with on a daily basis.

Once the envy of other Arab nations, Iraq fielded an advanced educational and scientific infrastructure. Up until the brain drain caused by Western sanctions imposed on Iraq following the calamitous Gulf War of 1991, Iraq produced some of the best scientists, doctors, and medical professionals in the region whose expertise was internationally renowned.

Notwithstanding his glaring faults in other departments, Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein invested significant resources into ensuring his country could field the best and latest medical equipment during Iraq’s boom years in the 1970s and into the 1980s, despite its war with neighbouring Iran that lasted from 1980 to 1988.

However, the Gulf War changed all that and Iraq’s healthcare sector essentially turned retrograde as its infrastructure was frozen in time and did not advance beyond the massive investments of the 1980s. The impact of the sanctions regime imposed by the United Nations also meant that what Iraq did have, it could not maintain.

The UN’s controversial “oil for food” programme made matters worse, and was itself run by corrupt administrators facilitated by Western powers.

All told, this led to the deaths of half a million Iraqi children by 1996, a ghastly figure that was described as “worth it” by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

The US-led invasion in 2003 promised to make life better for Iraqis. Of course, only the hopelessly naïve believed that Washington had Iraqis’ best interests at heart, and the invasion and subsequent occupation made a bad situation even worse.

Whereas Iraq had only one dictator in Saddam’s days, the post-2003 order introduced thousands of dictators into the system, each vying for control over ministries in a divisive and corrupt political system that was fundamentally designed to sectarianise Iraqi society, tear it apart and disenfranchise large segments of the population in favour of another.