In Pictures: Muslims prepare for Eid al Adha with cautionAmid a pandemic, Eid al Adha will be celebrated by millions of Muslims next week. Here are some pictures from different parts of the world.
Sacrificial animals are seen for sale at a makeshift market set up by Kecioren Municipality ahead of Eid-Al-Adha in Baglum Karsiyaka neighbourhood of Ankara, Turkey on July 08, 2021. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
July 16, 2021

In terms of Islam, there are two key Eids consisting of Eid al  Fitr and Eid al Adha. While Eid al-Fitr heralds the completion of the Holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims around the world fast for a month, Eid al Adha takes place following the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage which is one of the five main pillars of Islam. 

Eid al Adha each year takes place to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah (God) and his commitment to sacrifice his son, Ismail. 

When Prophet Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his willingness and commitment to obey Allah's command without any doubts, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram as the Prophet Ibrahim passed the test. 

To commemorate the event, Eid al Adha became the festival of sacrifice. 

Following last year's Eid al Adha under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year's eid will take place under similar conditions.

Here are some pictures from different parts of the Muslim world.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
