Daughter of Afghan ambassador abducted, tortured in Pakistan
Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals before being released, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry said.
FILE PHOTO: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 17, 2021

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Silsila Alikhil, daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home. 

In a statement issued on their official website, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said that Alikhil has been released from the kidnappers' captivity and is under medical care at the hospital.

It strongly condemned such "heinous act", expressing deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was abducted on Friday and was severely tortured for several hours by unknown individuals on her way home, according to the ministry.

It called on the Pakistan government to take immediate actions to ensure the security of the Afghan embassy and consulates as well as immunity of the diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions. 

"While the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs is following the matter with the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest time possible," it added. 

