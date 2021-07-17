Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Silsila Alikhil, daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

In a statement issued on their official website, Afghanistan's foreign ministry said that Alikhil has been released from the kidnappers' captivity and is under medical care at the hospital.

It strongly condemned such "heinous act", expressing deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

The daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan was abducted on Friday and was severely tortured for several hours by unknown individuals on her way home, according to the ministry.