Saturday, July 24:

Protesters clash with police as thousands march against Australia lockdown

Thousands marched through Australia's two biggest cities in anti-lockdown protests, sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney.

Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march flouted public health orders in Sydney, while several confrontations with police broke out during the hours-long rally.

Officers were pelted with pot plants and bottles of water as opponents of Sydney's month-long stay-at-home order took to the streets in numbers.

Thousands also crowded several streets in Melbourne after gathering outside the state parliament in the early afternoon.

Singapore reports 127 new local cases

Singapore's health ministry reported 127 new locally transmitted cases, slightly lower than the 130 cases reported the previous day.

AstraZeneca searching for vaccines for virus-hit Southeast Asia

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it was scouring its supply chain to find more doses of its vaccine for Southeast Asia, which is facing its most serious outbreak yet of the virus.

The statement from the Anglo-Swedish company -- which produces its vaccine in Thailand for use domestically and in neighbouring countries -- comes in the wake of a supply shortage which has sparked heavy criticism of Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha's administration.

By the end of July AstraZeneca will have delivered 11.3 million doses for Thailand, according to James Teague, AstraZeneca's representative in the country.

"We are delivering in the fastest possible timeframe, however, given the gravity of the Delta variant, we are leaving no stone unturned to accelerate supply further still," Teague said in an "open letter to the people of Thailand".

"We are also scouring the 20+ supply chains in our worldwide manufacturing network to find additional vaccines for Southeast Asia, including Thailand."

Protesters against restrictions clash with police in Paris

Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against virus restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported.

Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

French virus infections are spiking and hospitalisations are rising anew.

The government is trying to speed up vaccination to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals and avoid new lockdowns.

Tanzania receives 1st batch of vaccines

Tanzania received its first batch of 1 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines donated by the US government.

Tanzania had been among the few countries in Africa yet to receive vaccines or start inoculating its population against the pandemic, mainly because its former leader claimed prayer had defeated the virus in the country.

The vaccines were received by Foreign Affairs Minister Liberata Mulamula and the US ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright, at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in the country's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

China closing county near Myanmar for mass virus testing

Everyone in a county in China’s southwest near Myanmar will be tested following a spike in infections, the government announced.

Businesses, schools and markets in Jiangcheng County in Yunnan province will close Monday and Tuesday while nucleic acid testing is carried out, the government said.

Travel into and out of the county will be prohibited.

Yunnan has reported a spike in infections traced to nearby Myanmar, where a military government that seized power in February is struggling to contain a surge in cases.

Beijing has tightened border controls.

Tunisia reports daily record of 317 deaths

Tunisia has recorded 317 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 5,624 new cases, increasing concerns about the country's ability to fight the pandemic, with intensive care units in hospitals completely full and a lack of oxygen supplies. The vaccination campaign is moving slowly.

The World Health Organization says the daily Covid-19 death tally in Tunisia is now the highest in Africa and in the Arab world.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has reached about 560,000, with more than 18,300 deaths, out of a total population of 11.6 million.

Russia reports record deaths

Russia has reported 23,947 new coronavirus cases and a repeat all-time high in the number of deaths related to the virus, at 799.

Russia has been in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities blame on the more contagious Delta variant, though some officials have suggested in recent days that cases, at least in Moscow, have started to decline.

Total Olympic-related Covid-19 cases now 127

Tokyo organisers say the total of Olympics-related Covid-19 cases in Japan is now 127, with one athlete added to the tally.

German cyclist Simon Geschke’s positive test was announced Friday, one day ahead before the men’s road race. That’s a signature event on the first full day of competition at any Summer Games.

Athletes account for 14 of the 127 cases in Japan since July 1. Among the new positive tests are 14 games contractors who live in Japan.

Dutch team officials said Saturday that rower Finn Florijn tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of the Games. Two other Dutch athletes previously tested positive. Florijn's positive test won't show up in the official tally of cases until Sunday.

Malaysia reports record 15,902 cases

Malaysia's health ministry has reported 15,902 new coronavirus cases, the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic.